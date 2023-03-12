First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

FEMB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.71. 34,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,084. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.