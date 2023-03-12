First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

