Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 1.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.00. 2,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

