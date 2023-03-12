Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.85

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.85 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 182.50 ($2.19). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 24,580 shares trading hands.

Feedback Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,495.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.03.

Insider Activity

In other Feedback news, insider Philipp Prince bought 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £4,077.90 ($4,903.68). Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

