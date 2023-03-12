Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 317.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,967 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 in the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Bank of America lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

