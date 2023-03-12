Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €28.60 ($30.43) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK stock opened at €20.06 ($21.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.00. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

