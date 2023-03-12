Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $66,700.00 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

