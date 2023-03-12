Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0965 on Top Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $167.61 million and $4.79 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,822,500 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

