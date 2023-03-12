Everipedia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.94 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and $21.94 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

