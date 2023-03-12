Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 2,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Evercel Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.
About Evercel
Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
