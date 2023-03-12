ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

