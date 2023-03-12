Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

