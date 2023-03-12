Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

RIGL stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $275.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

