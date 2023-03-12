EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after buying an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,937,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,665,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

