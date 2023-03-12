EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

