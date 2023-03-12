EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 599 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 511,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

