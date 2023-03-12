EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $132.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.