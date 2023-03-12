EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 285,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $128.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

