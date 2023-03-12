EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

