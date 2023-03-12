EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $290,000.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PYZ opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $104.31.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.