EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

