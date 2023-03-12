EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 825 John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMF opened at $43.73 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

