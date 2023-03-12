EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $157.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004259 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001358 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,125,490 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.