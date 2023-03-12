EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

