EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.