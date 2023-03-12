Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $114.97 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $114.97 million and $1.24 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00016930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

