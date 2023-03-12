Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRGV has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NRGV opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

