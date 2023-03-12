Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

EHC stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

