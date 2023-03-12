Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at ATB Capital

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Empire Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.09 and a 12 month high of C$46.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Empire’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$264,960.00. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

