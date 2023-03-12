Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

