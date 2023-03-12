Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.31

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.31 and traded as low as $18.10. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 6,363 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm acts as an independent community financial services provider and offers traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business and government customers. The company offers a full array of commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, and home equity loans, and the providing of other financial services.

