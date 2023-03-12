Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$18.48 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$20.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

