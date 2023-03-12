EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Target Price to $10.00

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
Shares of ONL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $18.21.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.39%.
Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Further Reading
