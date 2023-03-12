EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Target Price to $10.00

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ONL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $18.21.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.39%.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.