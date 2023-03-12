EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

INTT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

