Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.95.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of EW stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,879. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
