Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,879. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

