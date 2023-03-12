Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 23.25 ($0.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

