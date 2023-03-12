Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 618,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 300,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 263,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

