Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:EFR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.07.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
