Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 192.4% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. 91,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,634. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.