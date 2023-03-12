Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $545.29

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 545.29 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 566.25 ($6.81). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 557.50 ($6.70), with a volume of 66,674 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 545.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.77. The company has a market capitalization of £162.85 million, a PE ratio of 27,875.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.
Featured Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.