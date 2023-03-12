Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $545.29

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 545.29 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 566.25 ($6.81). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 557.50 ($6.70), with a volume of 66,674 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 545.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.77. The company has a market capitalization of £162.85 million, a PE ratio of 27,875.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($152,012.99). 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

