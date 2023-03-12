EAC 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,767.55 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $2.08 million and $5,767.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00333840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009975 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00629273 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,511.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

