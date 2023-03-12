Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.77% of Driven Brands worth $129,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Driven Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Driven Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

