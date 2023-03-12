Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.16. The company had a trading volume of 966,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,691. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

