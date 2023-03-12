Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

