DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 1,623.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 2.7 %

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.