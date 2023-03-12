Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine accounts for 10.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 2,518,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,209. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

