DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.32.

NYSE DKS opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

