DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $138.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.32.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.