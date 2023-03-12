Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.43. Approximately 42,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 45,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 target price on Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$227.55 million and a PE ratio of -19.06.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

