DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.74 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $1,081.55 or 0.05246031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $41.74 million and $9.85 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00434818 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.87 or 0.29390829 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.