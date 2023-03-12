Dero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,664.64 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00019463 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $53.54 million and $223,664.64 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,589.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00337384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00684818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00083620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00554520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,359,986 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.