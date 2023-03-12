DEI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,394.14 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $4,394.14 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00335249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00018098 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009953 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.